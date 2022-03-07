Upgrade Machil health centre

The residents of Machil in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district urged the Lieutenant Governor administration to upgrade the existing health centre at Machil to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC).

The residents said that the existing health centre lacks both the staff as well as diagnostic facilities due to which people suffer a lot.

“During winters people hardly can move out of their houses due to several feet of snow in the area and whenever any medical emergency arises people are forced to shoulder patients to reach Primary Health Centre (PHC) Duddi for treatment,” Sarpanch Machil Habibullah told Greater Kashmir.