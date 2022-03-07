Upgrade Machil health centre
The residents of Machil in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district urged the Lieutenant Governor administration to upgrade the existing health centre at Machil to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC).
The residents said that the existing health centre lacks both the staff as well as diagnostic facilities due to which people suffer a lot.
“During winters people hardly can move out of their houses due to several feet of snow in the area and whenever any medical emergency arises people are forced to shoulder patients to reach Primary Health Centre (PHC) Duddi for treatment,” Sarpanch Machil Habibullah told Greater Kashmir.
He said that at present only one pharmacist was performing duty at sub-centre Machil which does not fulfill the needs of locals whatsoever.
The residents said that previously sub-centre Machil was upgraded to a health and wellness centre but the proclamation has remained confined to papers only and nothing concrete can be seen on the ground in this regard.
They demanded early fulfillment of their demands so that their miseries could be lessened.