Waterkhani residents rue dilapidated road conditions

The residents of Waterkhani of Drugmulla Tehsil in Kupwara district are up in arms against authorities for dilapidated road conditions.
Residents complained that the one km link from the main road to Shah Mohalla Waterkhani is in complete shambles giving tough time to commuters.
Residents said that the road is dotted with potholes on multiple spots, exposing the tall claims of authorities into improving road connectivity.
“The main connecting link happens to be in deplorable condition and has been left unattended by concerned authorities with the result commuters and especially school going children are the worst hit,” Waseem Ahmad Shah a local youth told Greater Kashmir.
Residents said that they have brought this issue many times into the notice of Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department division Kupwara but after passing of several years nothing concrete has materialised.
They have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and appealed that the road be macadamised this year.