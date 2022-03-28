Waterkhani residents rue dilapidated road conditions

The residents of Waterkhani of Drugmulla Tehsil in Kupwara district are up in arms against authorities for dilapidated road conditions.

Residents complained that the one km link from the main road to Shah Mohalla Waterkhani is in complete shambles giving tough time to commuters.

Residents said that the road is dotted with potholes on multiple spots, exposing the tall claims of authorities into improving road connectivity.