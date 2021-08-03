Lack of parking hits patients, medical staff at PHC Maharaj Gunj

“Some of the locals and shopkeepers don’t allow parking there. Even it has affected the patient flow as there is no place to park for patients. At the under construction PHC, there is parking but the approach to the parking has to be renovated so that vehicles can be kept there,” Ahmed said.

The patients said that they have to suffer due to the issue and at times they don’t prefer to go to MaharajGunj PHC.

“Parking and easy access for vehicles is very important as all the patients are not in position to walk. We appeal to the authorities to fix the issue so that we don’t have to suffer,” said Mohammad Amin, a local.

The medical staff and patients appealed to the authorities to fix the parking space at under construction PHC so that they can keep the vehicles at the Building which is next to make-shift PHC.