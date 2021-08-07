Ladakh reports 9 Covid-19 cases

Leh, Aug 7: Ladakh has recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 20,378, while the count of active cases in the region is 65, officials said Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths - 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil - since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

As many as 20,106 patients have recovered till date.

The officials said nearly 5000 people were tested for Covid-19 in the twin districts on Friday, and seven of them tested positive for the infection in Kargil and two in Leh.

After the detection of the new cases, Leh accounted for a total of 16,814 infections while the tally in Kargil has gone up to 3564.

Five more patients were discharged in Leh and one in Kargil, the officials said, adding that there are now 54 active cases in Leh and 11 in Kargil.