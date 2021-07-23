Ladakh to get Central University

Ganderbal, July 23: Ladakh would have its own Central University as the Government of India (GoI) has approved Rs 750 crore for the varsity.

The decisions to set up the Central University with Rs 750 crore funding for Ladakh was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister.

The announcement in this regard was made by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday.

He said that this would address regional imbalances in higher education level and promote overall growth and development of Ladakh.

“A Central University will address regional imbalances in higher education level and stimulate intellectual current within Ladakh,” he said.

“The cabinet has also approved an integrated multi-purpose corporation in Ladakh. The corporation will help in infrastructure cooperation and act as the main construction agency in Ladakh,” the minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation had said that a new university would be established in Ladakh while the Union Finance Minister had also announced about it in the Budget Speech 2021-22

“On behalf of the people of Ladakh, I thank Prime Min @narendramodi and Minister of Home Affairs @AmitShah for announcing the establishment of a Central University in Ladakh. We also thank the education minister,” Lieutnant Governor Ladakh R K Mathur tweeted.

“The Central University will increase the access and quality of higher education in Ladakh and will play a major role in shaping the future of the youth of Ladakh,” the LG tweeted.

Sources said that the Ladakh administration is likely to set up the varsity at Khalsti area, a place between Leh and Kargil districts.

Meanwhile, the locals have welcomed the announcement about the establishment of a Central University in Ladakh.

Social activist and political leader from Kargil, Sajad Hussain Kargili told Greater Kashmir that they welcome the announcement about the establishment of a Central University in Ladakh.

However, he said that before any final decision about setting up of varsity, the Ladakh administration should take in consideration things like feasibility.

“Kargil is best feasible and suitable place for setting up of Central University, adding that the majority of the enrolment of students is from Kargil,” Sajjad said.