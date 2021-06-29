Laigaroo condemns killings

Srinagar, June 28: PDP state youth secretary Arif Laigaroo today condemned the killing of SPO and his family members in Tral.

in a statement he said that from last over three decades hardly any day passes when there is no killing. “The families get orphaned and it leads us nowhere,” he said adding that this must end at any cost.

The PDP leader said that resolution of every issue lies in meaningful dialogue. “There must be meaningful dialogue so that issues are resolved once for all,” he said. People, he said during the last over three decades have suffered badly and it is high time for such incidents to be stopped now.