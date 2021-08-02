Landslides disrupt traffic at Mughal Road

Rajouri, Aug 2: Historic Mughal road on Monday remained closed for several hours for all kinds of vehicular traffic following an incident of landslide near Poshana army check post.

Officials said that this morning, big boulders from a hill slope fell on the road, leading to its closure and thus disrupting traffic.

“Road was closed due to a fresh landslide. Men and machinery were deployed for slide clearance. Slide clearance operation lasted several hours," said Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah.

He said that after around four hours, slide debris was cleared and the road was restored for traffic.