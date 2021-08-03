Landslides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Ramban, Aug 3: Heavy rains triggered mud and landslides on the four-lane construction site at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Ramban and Monkey Morh Monday night, disrupting vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for several hours.

Hundreds of passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), trucks and tankers remained stuck on the highway between Nashri and Ramban.

Traffic authorities said due to heavy rains that lashed Nashri and Ramban sector late Monday evening triggered mud and landslides on the highway at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh at Ramban. As a consequence of which the vehicular traffic was disrupted till Tuesday morning, they added.

The company engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHIA) pressed men and machinery to clear the mud and landslides at both the places and vehicular traffic was restored on the highway, they said.

Commuters and drivers complained that they remained stuck in traffic jams on both sides of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and at various locations between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.

Later, Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar-bound traffic was diverted via Patnitop and the jam was cleared.

Meanwhile, as per the advisory issued by Traffic police headquarters Srinagar and Jammu, vehicular traffic on both sides of the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway between Nashri and Banihal would remain suspended for repair and maintenance works on Wednesday.