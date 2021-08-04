Language Skills and Implications

The eastern countries of Africa are largely English speaking but several countries in the northwestern part — Tunisia, Morocco, Niger, Côte d’Ivoire, are French speaking. The traditional African languages such as Swahili have all but disappeared at the onslaught of the two dominant ones.

France had colonies in Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, and even in two small regions in India, but today one will hardly find any young person knowing this language. Nearby countries — Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, have their separate national languages but are dominated by English. Of course one knows the status of languages in Australia and New Zealand: Indigenous languages have all disappeared except one that survives in New Zealand — the Maori language.

India is an interesting country with 22 languages recognised by the Indian Constitution. However, Hindi is the most useful one and spoken or understood by more than half the population. Bengali is a rich language and is spoken not only in India but also in Bangladesh, which was earlier called East Bengal. One well known part of the western coast of India, Goa, had been colonised by Portugal. Even after 1947 when India became free of the British yoke, Portugal did not leave this region. Several years later India decided to send an armed battalion to free the region of Portuguese rule whereupon the occupation forces quickly left Goa in their ships. The place is a popular tourist attraction now. There are now some Portuguese words in Hindi language.

The Hindi and Urdu spoken languages are very similar to each other although their written scripts differ. They also differ in the sense that Urdu is written from right to left as does Arabic, whereas Hindi is written from left to right as most languages do. Urdu also has a lot of Arabic words. Hindi has also borrowed many words from several Indian and foreign languages.

Intermingling of languages is quite common. For example Hindi has hundreds of words from Persian because the Mogul rulers of India had made Persian as their official language. Interestingly, Persian language itself has some French vocabulary.

Similarly, several French words adorn English, although the pronunciation is different. For example: province, premier, minister, hospital, university, journal, feminine are of French origin. This is true in the Russian language also. Interestingly, the well known novel War and Peace, a Magnus Opus published in 1869 by Leo Tolstoy, had included a lot of French sentences in it.

It is not surprising that the Nobel Prize in Literature has gone to many French novelists such as Gide, Sartre although Sartre refused to accept the award. The first winner in 1901 was a French poet named Sully Prudhomme.

The status of language is usually determined by the socio political elite. For example, most educated and elite persons in India know and speak English proudly. Foreigners to India generally meet this section of society and think that every person in India speaks English. This is erroneous since several sections of society in villages and small towns speak their own languages or dialects. Some Indians pretend that they don’t speak Hindi only to show off — to pretend that they belong to the elite class.