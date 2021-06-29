LAWDA installs GPS monitoring system on de-weeding machines

Srinagar, June 28: The J&K Lakes & Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has started installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) Tracking and Monitoring system on de-weeding Machines for better Work Force Management.

The newly installed mechanism will allow the Authority to effectively monitor and supervise the operation of various Lake cleaning machines on a real time basis. Besides knowing their exact location on Map, it will ensure their proper functioning as well.

In the first instance GPS tracking devices have been installed on some of the Lake Cleaning Machines of LAWDA as well as on the machines of contracting agencies as well. The Authority shall be installing the GPS tracking system on the rest of the machinery in days ahead, read an official statement issued here.

It was given out that the GPS tracking system will go a long way in facilitating the concerned mechanical wing of LAWDA to attend to machinery breakdowns promptly once notification/ alerts of their being idle is received by the concerned officers.

The tracking system will also cut down the expenses on fuel by eliminating Machine idling, and gives authority the ability to optimize the working hours of lake cleaning machinery.

By using GPS tracking software, it allows LAWDA to eliminate any apprehensions of any machine being idle and is a step towards a complete transparent mechanism.

It was further informed that the ability to track machine operational hours and distances covered, allows the concerned wing to make better use of an employee’s time. It is an effective mechanism to check performance of the machine operators and to manage a comprehensive machine tracking system.