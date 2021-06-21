LAWDA starts scientific extraction of Lily to stop its regrowth

Srinagar, June 21: The department of LAWDA has taken an initiative to extract the lily on most scientific lines and stop its regrowth in future.

An area of about 1.71 sq km on the front side of Doledemb extending from NPL bund towards KabutarKhana has been targeted to be extracted this year. Accordingly tenders were floated to outsource the extraction of lily from the area with the help of pontoon-based lily harvesters.

Today the pontoon based machines were launched in Dal Lake and extraction work had been started. The VC LAWDA along with engineers of LAWDA kick started the lily extraction programme in Dal Lake. This is in addition to the other deweeding activities carried out by LADA through manual mode and through the machines available with the authority. Deweeding activity is being carried out to remove the extra weed and to maintain the aesthetics of the lake.