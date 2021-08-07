Lawyers stage protest for 2nd day in Handwara

Kupwara, Aug 7: The lawyers in Handwara Saturday protested for the second consecutive day against the Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara for his alleged no-work approach while exercising his duties.

The lawyers staged a sit-in at ADC’s office Handwara and reiterated their demand of his removal at the earliest.

President Bar Association HandwaraGhulamNabiKaboo told Greater Kashmir that unless the ADC was removed, they would continue to be on a hunger strike.

He alleged that after the Friday’s protest by the lawyers, the officer passed derogatory remarks against them and raised fingers at the judiciary against which Bar Association Handwara has filed a case.

A similar protest was witnessed by the lawyers in Kupwara during which they demanded stern action against the ADC for his derogatory remarks against the lawyers and the judiciary.

They demanded his early removal so that justice could prevail.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association condemned the alleged no-work approach of the ADC Handwara.

In a statement issued here, JKHCBA said that the officer has a habit of humiliating lawyers and passing derogatory remarks against them.

“The Bar Association condemns this callous attitude of the ADC Handwara in strong words,” it said. “The Bar Association extends its support and solidarity to the Bar Association Handwara and assures it that the matter will be taken up before the Chief Justice and Administrative Judge of the High Court in respect of the callous attitude of the concerned ADC.”