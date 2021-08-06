Lawyers stage protest in Handwara

Kupwara, Aug 6: Scores of lawyers Friday staged a protest against the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara.

Demanding removal of the ADC at the earliest, the lawyers took out a rally from Handwara court to the mini secretariat.

Bar Association Handwara President GhulamNabiKaboo said that they were fed up with the “non-cooperative” and “no-work approach” of the ADC Handwara.

“The day registration charge was assigned to the Revenue department, not only the lawyers but common people too have been facing the brunt at the hands of ADC Handwara due to his ‘ill work culture,’” he said.

The protestors alleged that the ADC Handwara misbehaved with the lawyers.

They said that the Revenue department had already set certain rules according to which registration and different deeds were being carried by the lawyers.

However, the protesting lawyers alleged that to their surprise, the ADC, at the time of clearing the files, returned them over “petty reasons”.

The protestors said that hundreds of files were pending with the office of the ADC which reveals the “callous approach” and “ill work-culture” at the ADC’s office at Handwara.

They alleged that the officer hardly remains present in office a few days a week.

“It is 11:30 am and the officer is yet to arrive here,” the protesting lawyers said.

They demanded early removal of the ADC Handwara to save people from suffering.

ADC HandwaraNazir Ahmad refuted the charges levelled against him by the lawyers. He said that he had been given additional charge of the Registrar after the post fell vacant.

“As Handwara comprises many tehsils, I have to look after all aspects,” the ADC said.

He said that during Covid-19, all work came to a standstill and their focus remained on containing the spread of the virus.

“Now that life has resumed to some extent, I am trying my best to clear all pending files,” the ADC said.