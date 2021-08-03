LeT militant module busted in Anantnag, 4 arrested: Police

Srinagar, Aug 2: A militant module was busted and four persons involved in making an IED to carry out blasts in Anantnag town were arrested in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said, “Those arrested were also involved in motivating gullible youth to join the terror ranks by using social media and online platforms. Incriminating materials including hand grenade have also been recovered from their possession.”

The statement said, “Acting on a specific input, one terrorist associate identified as Aamir Reyaz Lone of Baramulla was arrested and incriminating materials including electronic devices were recovered from his possession.”

Police said that Lone was in contact with an active LeT militant Hilal Sheikh of Baramulla. “During the course of investigation and on the disclosure of the accused, it was revealed that another terrorist associate identified as Owais Ahmad Shaksaz of Seer Hamdan is in the process of making an IED with the help of information from the internet platforms. Accordingly, the accused Owais Ahmad was arrested,” the Police statement said.

It said that further investigation into the matter revealed involvement of two more militant associates, who were subsequently arrested.

“The arrested terrorist associate identified as Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi alias Tamil of Rajpora Pulwama was in direct contact with active terrorist Aaqib Dar (LeT) of Pulwama who provided a hand grenade to Suhaib Qazi to attack security forces which was recovered at his instance by Police,” the statement said. “Similarly, another arrested terrorist associated identified as Tariq Dar was found in contact with an active terrorist Aslam Dar of Kulgam and was providing logistic support to him.”

Police said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the busted module was working for active militants of LeT who were in a process of developing IEDs to carry out blasts in Anantnag town.

“Moreover, they were also involved in motivating gullible youth of the valley to join terrorist ranks of proscribed terror outfit LeT and HM,” the statement said. “The busting of the IED terror module has helped avert a major attack and also save the gullible youth who were falling prey to the propaganda of this online module. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.”