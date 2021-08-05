LG appreciates suggestions from Pattan Botanist in ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’

Srinagar, Aug 4: Waseem Ahmad Najar, a young botanist from Pattan, Baramulla was recently appreciated by the Lieutenant Governor in his monthly radio talk show ‘Awaam ki Awaaz'.

Waseem, who claims to be NET and GATE qualified in the faculty of Botany had given his valuable suggestions to the J&K premier regarding the improvements to be made in the agricultural sector here. These suggestions were applauded by the LG and his name mentioned in the radio programme.

“It is a clear indication that people are being heard and entrusted with the policy suggestions. Hearing youth is hallmark of good governance” Waseem proclaims on asking about his viewpoint on his suggestions being noted at the highest forum.

Earlier he had suggested of distributing agricultural implements and other incentives through village based committees. He has also proposed timely publication and publicity of the list of eligible beneficiaries under different schemes for transparency and accountability of all the concerned.

He has also propounded to lay focus on the involvement of the youth in auditing process of the schemes. He maintains that social auditing is must and should be done with the involvement of the youth.

Waseem has also recommended recruitment of sector specific, qualified persons in order to ensure the professionalization of the sector besides periodic extension education drives in the rural areas to inculcate best agricultural practices by farmers.

He further says that incentivisation of the sector is another add-on feature to make agriculture an attractive option for youth. He also believes that regional soil testing laboratories would help in making this sector more productive and gainful.

Waseem goes on recommending that stringent curbs on conversion of arable land should be put in place to not let the overall productivity dwindle further. He aspires that each panchayat should have a veterinary unit to make things better for animal rearing in villages.

In order to safeguard the interests of farmers he wants insurance against crop failures or other damages in agriculture or its allied activities.