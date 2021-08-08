LG felicitates Tanvir Khan, Arshid Magrey

Kulgam, Aug 8: The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the remote Kund village of Devsar here to felicitate Tanvir Khan who cracked the Indian Economic Service (IES) securing the second rank.

The LG while felicitating Tanvir Khan showered praises on him. “Tanvir not only made the people of Kulgam but the entire J&K feel proud. Youth must take a cue from him and follow his footsteps and choose a better future for themselves and serve this country,” he said.

He also felicitated professional cricketer, Arshid Magrey and termed him and Tanvir as inspiration for the youth of UT.

The LG also urged the Imams and religious preachers to play their role so that the youth don’t tread a wrong path. “We need to keep a vigil on our children,” he said.

The LG said that some vested elements and the neighboring country do not want peace to be promoted in Kashmir, but “we are committed to defeat violence.”

“Those trying to mislead youth by pushing them towards violence are playing with the sentiments of Kashmiris,” he said.

He said youth who have chosen the wrong path must shun violence and join the “massive transformation”.