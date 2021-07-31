LG Sinha meets Aamir Khan

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao here.

“We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K’s glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination,” LG stated on his official twitter handle.

Aamir Khan is presently in Kashmir to shoot for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He had arrived in Kargil early this month to shoot the last leg of his much-awaited movie.