LG unveils logo of Handicraft & Handloom Department

Srinagar, Aug 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has unveiled the logo of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir post merger.

The design of the logo has Chinar leaf and a Badam motif.

According to statement, the logo has been created in 13 craft categories by the Master craftsmen from the School of Designs that include Carpet, Papier Machie, Wood Carving, Crewel, Chain Stitch, Zari, Numdha, Kani, Tapestry, Willow, Copper and Pottery.

The logo unveiling function was attended by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar, Advisor to LG Baseer Ahmad Khan, Principal Secretary, I&C Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Asad, Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah and other HOD’s of Kashmir Division.