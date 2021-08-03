LG’s Advisor reviews functioning of Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Tossamaidan Development Authorities

Budgam, Aug 2: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Khan Monday conducted an extensive visit of Budgam to take stock of the tourism activities, electricity scenario and the ongoing rural development works around the tourist destinations in the central Kashmir district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Advisor Khan reviewed the Covid control measures being implemented in the district.

He exhorted upon the district administration to remain vigilant and strictly enforce all mandated SOPs to avert looming threat of third wave of Covid-19.

The advisor asked them to ensure that all Covid preventive protocols were followed during the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

He also urged upon the PRI members to educate the people about the importance and need of following dos and don’ts related to Covid-19. Advisor Khan reviewed the functioning of Yousmarg, Doodhpathri and Tosamaidan Development Authorities.

The advisor instructed the officers to frame need-based development plans for renovation and upgradation of facilities in their respective areas to give further boost to tourism sector.

He said that these areas were important tourist destinations which should have robust telecom and internet connectivity.

Advisor Khan asked the officers to identify the facilities already available in these areas that could be outsourced and come up with a plan in this regard.

The ADC and Chief Executive Officer Yousmarg, Doodhpathri and Tossamaidan Development Authorities, Nasir Lone gave a detailed overview through Power Point presentation about the functioning and issues pertaining to these tourist destinations.

The advisor gave on-spot directions to have long-term and short-term plans in place.

Advisor Khan emphasised that the existing infrastructure needs further maintenance and up-gradation to attract more footfall of the tourists.

However, he underlined the need of according paramount importance to preservation of ecology and environment along with development.

The advisor said that the Master Plan should be framed for all three tourist destinations of Budgam after a proper study and survey.

He said that he would take a detailed review of Doodhpathri and Tossamaidan tourist spots in the next fortnight.

“Yousmarg and Doodhpathri have vast potential to promote water and winter sports and in this direction necessary steps shall be initiated at an earliest,” Advisor Khan said.

He reiterated that old trekking routes in the district should be revived and proper plan put in place for exploration of such routes.

Earlier, the advisor inspected power grid station at Nowbugh, Chadoora and receiving station at Chrar-e-Sharief which would augment the electric supply in the district.

Advisor Khan also reviewed the PMDP and languishing projects under PDD and directed the officers to ensure adequate electricity supply in view of the approaching winter.

He issued on-spot directions to replace damaged poles, wires and conductors wherever required immediately besides ensuring branch cutting of trees on the electricity corridors.

The advisor while inspecting the completed rural development works directed the officers to accord priority to timely payment of wages to the workers engaged in rural development activities.

He also met the PRI members and scores of delegations from Yousmarg and adjacent areas who put forth their issues seeking an early redress.

The demands and grievances included installation of mobile connectivity towers at Yousmarg, Tossamaidan and Doodpathri, facilities for garbage and wastage disposal, improvement of public utilities at the tourist destinations, exploration of new tourist destinations, road connectivity from Nilnag to Doodhpathri, deployment of mini snow cutter at Yousmarg and construction work on Arzan Garzan Dam.

Advisor Khan assured all the participants that all their demands and problems would be looked into for speedy redress.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, Director Tourism Kashmir, Director Rural Development Kashmir, Director Floriculture Kashmir, Chief Engineer KPDCL, ADC, ACD, and SDM.