Life after COVID

These cases are not rare. Doctors in Kashmir and across the world are dealing with a mounting tally of people suffering Post-COVID19 complications. Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head department of Chest Medicine at GMC Srinagar said that Post COVID19 complications were well established now. He cited a number of research and study papers that document the various facets of how patients, weeks and months after recovering from the infection, suffer physical and neuropsychiatric complications that require intervention by a professional.

Dr Shah said that fatigue and weakness, debilitating in some cases, is the most common post COVID19 symptom. “Some suffer lung complications and recurrent lung infections, especially those who have been on steroids,” he said. Many, he said, find it difficult to be weaned off oxygen support.

While elaborating upon a study carried out together by the Department of Psychiatry, Department of Chest Medicine and Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar, he said, “We started with studying the healthcare workers and their mental health. The results were shocking.” As per the study titled “Healthcare Providers on the Frontline: a Quantitative investigation of the Stress and recent Onset Psychological impact of Delivering Health Care Services During COViD-19 in Kashmir”, Over 50 percent of the frontline healthcare workers had a severe psychological impact owing to COVID-19. The study found that nurses had significantly higher stress as compared to doctors. The stress manifested in a number of ways, he said.

A more recent study and a broader one titled Psychiatric comorbidities among COVID‑19 survivors in North India: A cross‑sectional study was carried out by Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Srinagar Department of Clinical Psychology, College of Health and Rehabilitation Princess Nourah Abdulrahman University, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Government Medical College, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar. The study found that anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress disorder and other symptoms are common among COVID‑19 survivors. “Our data support the proposal that public health advice during pandemics should incorporate mental health wellness campaigns aiming to reduce the psychological impact of pandemics. Cognitive behavior therapy and interpersonal therapy need to be explored as part of overall mental health‑care package interventions,” the researchers state.