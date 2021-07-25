Life Threatening

Last week we had a terrible accident at Drang, Tangmarg, where two young lives were lost, when a rushing spill of water washed away the two girls to death. The reports about how it exactly happened may vary, and the blame may shift from one side to another, the fact remains that we lost two budding lives. Now a day or two before we had another such news where a girl lost here life to the Ahraabal fall.

Apparently, and reportedly, a case suicide, this incident also raises the same question. At the scenic spots where we have roaring water streams that always pose a threat to life, we have not succeeded in ensuring that no lives are lost to these water bodies. We have neither succeeded in sensitising tourists, nor placing effective alarm signs at such spots. Leave aside raising defence barriers at the most dangerous sports on such streams or falls, we have hardly any guards posted at these places. World over it is a standard practice that tourists are beforehand sensitised about the dangers of going near to certain spots. In addition to that such places are always manned by trained teams who can come to the rescue of people in case of any eventuality; we miss both.

Over and above we have no worthwhile emergency care established at places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamrg or Ahrabal. Though we have routine healthcare centres or sub-district hospitals at some places, they are not equipped with meeting any emergencies arising on account of the dangers that the fast flowing streams pose.

The tragic incidents in last couple of weeks are nothing new when it comes to these places. We have seen over the years that young boys become victims to their own misadventure on such spots. It should have been considered as an emergency service to ensure that no lives are lost to such accidents at all these places, but that is still a distant dream.

Now that the emergency care has seen a tectonic shift, and new technologies and medical interventions have made it easier to save lives in these accidents, it is the responsibility of the government to make all these places safe and secure for tourists – local as well as coming from outside Kashmir.