LoC ceasefire: Border villagers hope for permanent peace

Rajouri, June 28: Habitual of spending sleepless nights in the past due to cross Line of Control firing and shelling, thousands of people living along the LoC are expecting permanent peace on border terming ceasefire as a dream coming true for them.

They however termed the recent attack on Technical Airport Jammu as a cause of concern which can disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

House of Chander Mohan, a 57-years old man from Mankote village on LoC, is located atop a hill with Tarkundi located on another hill.

"We earlier used to live in Thul Phara village right on LoC in Tarkundi and had to migrate from there twenty years ago due to rise in militancy,” said Chander informing that his three brothers settled in Doongi village while he purchased a piece of land in this Mankote village.

"My house is located atop a hill and I am able to see the Line of Control on Tarkundi hills,” he said, adding that he used to spend sleepless nights due to the roar of guns and bangs of mortar shells. "Since Feb 26, there is complete peace on LoC and my ears did not hear the sound of a single bullet even."

"During cross LoC shelling, we not only used to spend sleepless nights but used to witness death as mortar shells used to fly over our heads and bullets piercing our house walls,” said Mohammad Zakir, living right on the LoC in Niaka village of Manjakote tehsil.

"Since 26 February, we have been living a peaceful life with no fear and things have returned to complete normalcy,” Zakir said.

A number of other LoC villagers in both Rajouri and Poonch termed the ceasefire important for their lives and pinned hopes that the prevailing peace will continue forever.

The people however feared that a single untoward incident on the Line of Control could disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

"Yesterday's incident of attack at Jammu technical airport is an incident having potential to disturb peace and we fear such incidents in future can again lead things to skirmishes,” the villagers said.

The Line of Control is spread over 120 kilometers in Rajouri and 90 kilometers in Poonch and is thickly guarded on both the sides. It used to witness regular ceasefire violations and skirmishes between armies of India and Pakistan. On 26 February, armies from both sides reached an agreement of ceasefire after which no incident of firing or shelling has been reported from any area in the twin districts.