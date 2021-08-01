Locals demand education zone for Magam Nar

Kupwara, Aug 1: People in Magam Nar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday demanded a separate education zone for the area.

Locals said that their area falls in the Handwara education zone, which is one of the biggest zones across the district.

They said, resultantly, it was not able to cater to the dozens of villages of Magam Nar.

Locals said that almost 70 government and private schools were running in Magam Nar that deserves a separate education zone.

They said that they have to cover 10 to 15 kilometers to reach Handwara at the time of any work at Zonal Education Office Handwara.

“I am unable to figure out why we are being discriminated and deprived of a separate education zone when our area meets the required criteria for a separate education zone,” said Muhammad Shafi, a local.

The residents said that they had brought this issue to the notice of the concerned officials numerous times but nothing had been done in this regard despite the passage of many years.

The locals have sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard and urged the higher authorities of the Education department to sanction and establish an education zone at Magam Nar.