Locals seek repairs of Mehjoor Nagar foot bridge

Srinagar, July 23: Inhabitants of Mehjoor Nagar area of here Friday sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for immediate restoration of Mehjoor Nagar foot-bridge.

A couple of pillars of the vital bridge connecting Mehjoor Nagar and adjacent areas with Jawahar Nagar and rest of the city a large volume of waters was released into the flood channel in August last year. Since then no efforts were made by authorities to restore the bridge.

The locals said that they have to take alternate lengthy routes to reach the destinations. “We urge concerned officials to start work on this collapsed foot-bridge,” they said.