Low-key opening ceremony ushers in pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, July 23: The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics took place on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.

The stripped-back celebration began with a video showing athletes training at home during the pandemic, before fireworks burst into the air above the Olympic Stadium.

Just a few hundred officials and dignitaries were in the stands of the 68,000-seat venue, including French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Jill Biden, and Japan's Emperor Naruhito, who declared the Games open.

The Olympics have faced opposition in Japan over fears the global gathering of 11,000 athletes could trigger a super-spreader event, and is taking place under strict virus measures.

Overseas fans are banned for the first time in the history of the Games, and domestic spectators can only watch events at a handful of venues.

Athletes, support staff and media are subject to strict COVID-19 protocols, including regular testing and daily health checks.

The restrictions made for an opening ceremony that was far from the usual exuberant celebration.

Every athlete entered the stadium wearing a mask, and the national delegations of athletes marching around the stadium were far smaller than usual, ranging from just a handful of people to a few dozen.

The ceremony wove together references to both Japan's traditional crafts and its globally adored video games, with athletes entering to theme music from famed titles.

Polls have consistently shown Japanese people are opposed to holding the Games during the pandemic, but hundreds of people still gathered outside the stadium and cheered as the fireworks exploded overhead.

Small groups of protestors demonstrated against the Games outside the stadium as the ceremony began, but their chants were drowned out as the music started.

Tokyo is battling a surge in virus cases, and is under emergency measures that means bars and restaurants must shut by 8:00 pm and cannot sell alcohol.

Olympic officials have put a brave face on the unusual circumstances, with IOC chief Thomas Bach insisting cancelling the Games was never on the table.

"Over the past 15 months we had to take many decisions on very uncertain grounds," he said this week. "We had doubts every day. There were sleepless nights.

"We can finally see at the end of the dark tunnel. Cancellation was never an option for us. The IOC never abandons the athletes... we did it for the athletes."

There are also hefty financial incentives in play. Insiders estimate the IOC would have been on the hook for around $1.5 billion in lost broadcasting revenues if the Games had been cancelled.

The honour fell to Naomi Osaka to light the flame, the beacon of hope the Olympics attempts to be.

At the heart of the stadium stood the Olympic cauldron, a representation of the sun atop Mount Fuji. It later opened like a flower, embodying "vitality and hope".

Earlier, the Japanese flag had entered carried by athletes, but also by healthcare workers, after which a moment of silence was held to remember those lost.

The Olympic rings were then formed, crafted of timber from trees grown of seeds brought by athletes in 1964 - the last time the Games came to Tokyo.

After the athlete parade - as lengthy as ever - the performances continued. Some 1,824 drones formed a revolving globe above the stadium, before musicians including John Legend and Keith Urban delivered a moving rendition of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 'Imagine'.

A somewhat surprising inclusion came after the speeches and the raising of the Olympic flag - Susan Boyle. Yes, you read that right.

The Scottish singer hasn't made the trip to Tokyo, but her rendition of 'Wings To Fly' - a song initially released in 1971 by a Japanese folk group - accompanied the symbolic release of doves. Not live doves, fear not, but rather projections and special effects acknowledging the "peaceful intent" of the Games.

A clever display of the sport pictograms followed, but the final act was reserved for four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, a representation of the new Japan, a person bringing change to her homeland.

The 23-year-old was delivered the torch by 14 others, a group featuring past and present athletes, including a summer and winter Paralympic gold medallist, doctors, nurses and students.

She ascended 'Mount Fuji', lighting the flame, before fireworks adorned the Tokyo night sky.

When the full programme of sport begins on Saturday, a new generation of Olympic stars are looking to shine after a decade dominated by the likes of Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps.

US swimmer Caeleb Dressel could target seven gold medals, and in track and field, 400 metre hurdlers Karsten Warholm of Norway and the USA's Sydney McLaughlin are among those hoping to emerge as household names.

In gymnastics, Simone Biles will attempt to crown her dazzling career by equalling Larisa Latynina's record of nine Olympic gold medals.

New Olympic sports will also be on display in Tokyo, with surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate all making their debut.