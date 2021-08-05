Lt Governor declares open Independence Day Sports Week Celebrations

Srinagar, Aug 5: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today declared open the Independence Day Sports Week Celebration-2021 by kick-starting inaugural Women's Rugby & Football Exhibition Matches at TRC Synthetic Turf Football Stadium at Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor remarked: “There is no better way to start the Independence Day Sports Week Celebrations than having our talented female sportspersons displaying their abilities and showcasing their skills on this platform”.

The Lt Governor said that sports culture of J&K is developing with a new spirit of enthusiasm and the UT administration is fully committed to bringing out the best sporting talents to the fore.

Underscoring the interventions made by the J&K Government in the sports sector, the Lt Governor noted that 40 Khelo-India Centres are being established in all districts to give further impetus to sporting culture in J&K, an official handout said.

“To hone the abilities of our young talent, 22 Coaches, 11 each for Jammu and Kashmir division, have been appointed to provide them training and mentorship in various sports disciplines,” he said. “Further, under PMDP, 44 Coaches and 22 Instructors will soon be recruited,” added the Lt Governor.

In a major move to encourage the sportspersons from the UT, the Lt Governor announced Rs 5 lakh cash award for Rakesh Kumar, Archer from Katra, Reasi who has qualified for Tokyo Paralympics, scheduled to be held from 24th August 2021. Likewise, Rs 2 lakh cash award was also announced for world-renowned Rifle Shooter, Chain Singh from Doda.

J&K Government is working on a multi-pronged strategy for the promotion of sports in the region. We are developing state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and creating modern facilities for talented sportspersons of the UT. For the all-round development of youth, the government has allocated Rs 513 crore in the budget this year. The Department of Youth Services & Sports shall continue providing sustained handholding to the young budding sportspersons of the UT and would lay a solid platform for them to display their talent at higher levels, remarked the Lt Governor.