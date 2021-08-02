Lt Governor meets Union Education Minister

New Delhi, Aug 2: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today met Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Lt Governor shared with the Union Education Minister various initiatives taken by the J&K Government for implementation of National Education Policy-2020, besides strengthening industry-academia partnerships, setting up CIIIT Centres, skill development of students at higher secondary level & catalyzing quality academic research in all fields.

The Lt Governor informed that the J&K Government has initiated a UT wide campaign to lay a strong foundation for transforming the education system by revising and revamping various aspects of the education structure to meet the aspirational goals envisioned under NEP-2020.

Holistic & multidisciplinary education; Optimal learning environment & support for students; Competency-based learning; regular training of teachers; students' feedback system; Promotion of Languages, Art and Culture are now the integral part of the reforms being taken by the Government for improving the quality of education and enhancing learning outcomes, said the Lt Governor.

J&K Government is focusing more on re-skilling and up-skilling of youth for their all-round development. Working in this direction, we are planning to set up more Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIITs) across the UT. The Government has set the target to impart skill training to 5000 students in various degree colleges in 25 different courses.

We are also giving the much-needed impetus to bridge the Social and Gender Gaps in School Education by ensuring equity and inclusion at all levels for improving the Literacy Rate of the UT of J&K, added the Lt Governor.