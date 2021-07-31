Lt Governor reviews preparations for Independence Day celebrations

Srinagar, July 31: To review the planning and preparedness for the upcoming celebrations of Independence Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday held a review meeting of all senior functionaries of the J&K administration at the civil secretariat.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that as J&K is celebrating AzaadiKaAmrutMahotsav with full zeal and enthusiasm, the Lt Governor directed all the senior officers of the administration to ensure the celebration of the Independence Day with same grandeur and scale across J&K following all Covid protocols.

The LG directed for planning a series of events showcasing the patriotic ethos of our great nation, besides giving glimpses of a new and resurgent J&K treading the path of unprecedented progress and development along with the spirit of AzaadiKaAmrutMahotsav.

"Independence Day celebrations should rekindle the spirit of freedom movement and undying love of our freedom fighters for the country. We must show gratitude to the martyrs and unsung heroes of J&K who laid down their lives for the nation. The inspiring stories of great personalities who have played a major role in building a peaceful and prosperous J&K should also be shared with young generation," the LG said.

He advised the nodal departments to follow the details of programmes designed by the Government of India and plan similar events in J&K.

Laying emphasis on the coordination of various departments, the LG said that the Departments of School Education, Higher Education, Culture, Youth Services and Sports and Mission Youth have an important role to play in the upcoming mega celebrations.

Giving suggestions for a comprehensive plan of the celebrations involving each and every citizen of J&K, he passed specific instructions to involve Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The LG directed the Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department to make arrangements for the celebrations at the panchayat and block level functions with active involvement of public representatives and local people.