Making JK youth crucial stakeholder in UT’s overall development: Advisor Farooq Khan

Srinagar, July 31: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today reaffirmed government’s resolve of taking youth along in overall growth and development of the Union Territory making them crucial stakeholder in progress and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

He made these remarks while speaking at a one-day consultative workshop on Interdepartmental Synchronization on Mission Youth Initiatives organized by Mission Youth J&K at SKICC here.

While delving into the roles of Labour and Employment Department and Mission Youth, Advisor Khan maintained that synchronization plays an important role where these two agencies have constant coordination and synergy so that the initiatives for the youth would be taken forward in a missionary zeal.

“There is always a need for synchronization among various departments for handholding and resolution of youth’s issues for which there is an opportunity for the officers to work for a large portion of the population consisting of youth so that their future would be secured,” Advisor Khan said while addressing the workshop participants.

He said that the idea behind establishment of Mission Youth, a specialized organization, was to bring various government departments working for empowerment and development of youth under one umbrella. He added that there are numerous challenges being faced by youth and one among them is uncertainty in them with respect to their future prospects.

He hoped that the interaction during the day-long workshop would help in a long way where all the participants could provide their inputs and special requirements about their respective areas.