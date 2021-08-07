Manasbal Dramatics organises short play festival

Srinagar, Aug 7: Manasbal Dramatics Safaporaorganised a short play festival at Manasbal open air theatre on Saturday.

According to the organisers, Yemberzal Youth Club presented DoudMagez. Tulkul arts staged play Fasaad, Inder Cultural Forum presented Kashimeerpark and KaramBuland folk theatre presented play Nafalakavlaad. OrganiserNisarNaseem said “the aim was to entertain the people after a gap of three years. Covid 19 had snatched smiles from all and we tried to get back the smiles on the faces of audience.” According to the organisers, the audience was thrilled to watch these plays. Rashid Gamgeen presented vote of thanks and Ab Rashed D D C the chief guest disturbed the prizes among the participant theatres.