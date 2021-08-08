Manhunt for militants continues in Rajouri, operation enters 3rd day

Rajouri, Aug 8: The ongoing anti-militancy operation in Thannamandi's Bhangai village entered third day on Sunday as an intensive manhunt for militants continued in the border district.

Meanwhile, a family hailing from Shopian district of Kashmir division claimed that one of the slain militants in Rajouri encounter was its son.

The Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) started on Friday morning in the Bhangai village area during which the security forces established contact with the militants. Two militants were killed in the ensuing encounter the same day.

Officials said that at least one militant was still hiding in the area. “Manhunt was on to capture him,” they said. “On Saturday, the contact was established with the militants twice and this resulted in the exchange of gunfire,” they officials said.

They said that no fresh contact was established on Sunday. “However, extensive searches, as a part of anti-militancy operation, were going on in the area to capture the holed-up militants,” the officials added.

The officials further informed that teams of army and police had cordoned the entire area of Bhangai, Shahdara, DKG and Manyal.

Meanwhile, official sources said that members of a family, hailing from a village of Shopian district, approached police station Thannamandi and claimed that one of the militants, killed in the encounter, was their son.

Police officers were probing into their claim. The members of the family left for Shopian after the police officers assured them of verifying their claims post fulfilling all legal formalities into the matter.