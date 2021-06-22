MD ICPS conducts surprise visit to Child Care Homes in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 22: The Mission Director (MD) ICPS, Shabnam Shah Kamili today conducted a surprise visit to various child care homes in Srinagar and took stock of facilities being provided to the inmates of these homes.

During her visit to the Observation home in Harwan, she inspected various sections there and sought details regarding medical care being provided to the children of the home. Kamiliemphasised on maintaining cleanliness in and around the home besides she also enquired about Covid mitigation steps being taken for safety of inmates of observation home.

She also visited various other child care homes of Srinagar including CBRC Srinagar, Children Home Girls Srinagar, Children Home Boys Srinagar and SOS Children Home Hyderpora Srinagar and took stock of all the basic facilities there. She urged concerned officers to further improve the functioning of Child Care Homes.