Mehar car accident | Day 4: NDRF search operation continues

Ramban, July 31: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) authorities and Police continued search on fourth day on Saturday in River Chenab at Dhramkund and Tangar area of Ramban for tracing the ill-fated car and its occupants who drowned after an accident on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday.

The body of ASHA Rani, the wife of Railway Police Force (RPF) Sub Inspector Rakesh Kumar, was recovered on the banks of River Chenab, several kilometers from the accident spot at Adhoke in Reasi district on Friday.

However, three persons including SI Rakesh and his two sons are still missing.

District administration Ramban requisitioned NDRF to trace the missing RPF Sub Inspector's family on Wednesday morning.

The 11-member NDRF team with help boats and deep divers has started a search operation in River Chenab at Mehar, Maitra, Khowbagh, Ramban, Seri Dhramkund, and Tangar to trace the missing accident victims and the car.

An NDRF officer said that search operation would continue till all the missing persons are recovered.

On July 26, a car enroute Jammu plunged into River Chenab and was swept away in its strong water currents. Four members of a family were drowned and the washed away body of a woman was recovered but the bodies of Rakesh and his two sons are yet to be recovered..