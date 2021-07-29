Mehar car accident | NDRF launches search operation in Chenab

Ramban, July 29: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) authorities in collaboration with the Police, SDRF and local volunteers continued a search operation in and around Chenab on the second consecutive day to trace Mehar car accident victims.

“The search operation continued even today in Chenab and along its embankments at Mehar and Ramban to find the whereabouts of ill-fated car, its four occupants who were feared drowned after they met an accident on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday. District administration Ramban has summoned NDRF to trace the four members of a RPF Sub-Inspector’s family,” the officials said.

They said that an 11-member NDRF team arrived at Ramban on Wednesday morning to trace the car and its occupants in River Chenab at Mehar with the help of deep divers.

But due to inclement weather and overflowing River Chenab, the operation was suspended within hours.

“Thursday morning after slight improvement in weather, the Police, SDRF and deep divers of NDRF again started a search operation along the embankments of Chenab at Mehar, Maitra, Khowbagh, Ramban to trace the missing victims and car,” the officials said.

An officer of NDRF told Greater Kashmir that despite strong water currents and muddy water, deep divers were pressed into service to trace the victims and the car in Chenab.

He said the search operation was on.

On July 26, a Swift Dzire car enroute to Jammu plunged into River Chenab and was swept away by strong water currents of the river.

Four members of a family were feared drowned in the mishap.