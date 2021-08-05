Mehbooba leads PDP protest

Srinagar, Aug 5: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday led a protest rally outside the party office at the city centre Lal Chowk, here, on the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by several party leaders and workers, Mehbooba wearing a black band termed the August 5 as ‘Black Day’ while marching towards Polo View area.

The protesters also raised ‘Black Day’ placards and demanded an end of “arrests” in the Valley.

Addressing media persons, Mehbooba said during the last several days “many youth have been jailed while shops are being forcibly opened”.

“We had gathered for a peaceful rally but unfortunately were not allowed to do so. Things are being done forcibly. Does this reflect normalcy in any way?” Mehbooba said.

“How long can they (Government) hide the reality of Kashmir,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP president said scores of Kashmiris “are languishing in jails while the Valley has been turned into a garrison”.