Members of Forum for Human rights in J&K call on Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 6: Members of Forum for Human rights in Jammu and Kashmir Justice AP Shah, Radha Kumar &EnakshiGanguly on Friday called on the Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah here at his residence in Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the visiting members discussed varied issues with the Party President concerning the country and J&K in particular. “While interacting with the visiting dignitaries, Farooq said that NC believes in the centrality of upholding Human Rights in lifting people out of poverty and injustice and to allow them to assert their dignity. He further said that party has long been known for its human based approach, inclusive, secular, participatory, gender neutral and socialistic ideologies and will continue to work under the umbrella of these guiding principles to realise the full potential of the people of J&K,” the statement reads.

Party's senior members were present on the occasion as well.