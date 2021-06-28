Mentions Bandipora village for achieving 100% vaccination

Srinagar, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the name of Weyan village of district Bandipora of Kashmir for achieving milestone of 100 percent vaccination above the age of 18 years in Sunday's episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

In his address to the nation, Modi appreciated the health workers of the district and complimented them for achieving 100 percent target.

"There’s district Bandipora in Kashmir...in this district, people of village Weyan together set themselves a target of 100 percent vaccines…and also achieved it. Today, in this village in Kashmir, all persons above the age of 18 have taken the vaccine," he said .

Village Weyan of Bandipora district became the first village of the country to record 100 percent inoculation of all people over 18 years of age for Covid-19.