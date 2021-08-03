MERC condoles demise of former student Seema Tahir

Srinagar, Aug 2: A condolence meeting was held at the Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir (KU), to mourn the tragic demise of the department’s former student Seema Tahir.

A statement of MERC issued here said that in her condolence message, Head of the Department Aaliya Ahmad remembered Tahir as a disciplined, diligent and dedicated student who created a niche for herself in the industry as soon as she finished her degree.

It said that after moving to the USA, she joined the Madinah Academy of Madison, Wisconsin and eventually became the principal of the academy.

“She was very active in community work and took this academy to newer heights,” Ahmad said.

Senior faculty member MERC Nasir Mirza and other faculty members Sabeha Mufti, Syeda Afshana, Malik Zahra and Afsana Rasheed also joined the meeting. On the occasion, the faculty members also offered condolences to the Registrar of KU Nissar Ahmad Mir on his brother’s demise.

The MERC faculty members also expressed sympathy with another MERC pass out and journalist Moazam Mohammad on his father’s demise.