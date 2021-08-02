MeT predicts 2 wet spells from August 4 to 8

Srinagar, Aug 2: As Kashmir continued to reel under hot weather conditions on Monday, the Meteorological department predicted a two-day spell of light rainfall from Wednesday.

The MeT department also predicted another spell of rainfall between August 7 and 8.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Deputy Director, MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said the hot weather conditions were likely to prevail on Tuesday after which “a two-day spell of rainfall from Wednesday was expected to provide some respite from the above normal temperatures.”

It may be mentioned that summer capital Srinagar on Monday recorded 31.1 degrees Celsius temperature, which was 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal. However, ski-resort Gulmarg, which received almost 9 millimeters of rainfall during

the last two days, recorded 19 degrees Celsius temperature, which was 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.

Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded 15 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that rainfall during August and September, the second half of the four-month rainfall season, was likely to be on the higher side of normal.

In another forecast for August, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said monsoon was also likely to be normal in the month.

“Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, some parts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive below normal rainfall in August,” Mohapatra said.

"The 2021 August to September rainfall averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (95 to 105 percent of Long Period Average or LPA) with a tendency to be on the positive side of the normal," Mohapatra said at an online briefing.

“The spatial distribution suggests that below normal to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the north, east and northeast parts of the country. Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely to be experienced over most parts of peninsular India and adjacent central India,” the IMD said.

The IMD has also started issuing a month-wise forecast for the four-month rainfall season from this year.

For August, it said, "Rainfall averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of LPA)." The LPA of the August rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 258.1 mm.

The spatial distribution suggests that below normal to normal rainfall is likely over many areas of central India and some areas over north India. "Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of peninsular India and northeast India," he added. Mohapatra added that currently, the Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) and the atmospheric conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean indicate neutral ENSO (El Nino) conditions.