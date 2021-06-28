Militant arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 28: Security forces on Monday arrested a wanted Lashker-e-Toiba commander on city outskirts. Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, termed it a big success.

Official sources said that LeT Commander Nadeem Abrar, a resident of Narbal area, was arrested by police, paramilitary and army during checking in the Parimpora area of Srinagar. “He was traced from an Alto car by the joint party,” police said, adding Nadeem was allegedly involved in several militancy related incidents. “He is being interrogated,” officials said.

IGP Vijay Kumar described the arrest as a big success.

Nadeem figured in the wanted militant list released by police in March this year. The police had released the names and photographs of nine militants of Srinagar through its official Twitter handle.

The militants named in the list were: Waseem Qadir, Adil Mushtaq, Irfan Sofi, Saqib Manzoor, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Ubaid Shafi, Mohammad Abbas Shaikh, Mohammad Yousuf Dar and Abrar Nadeem.