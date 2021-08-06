Mir, Karra discuss Rahul Gandhi’s 2-day visit to Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmed Mir and senior Congress Leader (CWC Member) Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday discussed the forthcoming visit of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the party said in a statement.

According to the statement issued here, both Mir and Karra also discussed schedule prepared for Gandhi's short visit and the arrangements made thereof, in which one of the main programmes would be formal inauguration of the newly reconstructed Congress Bhawan at Maulana Azad Road, Srinagar, where Gandhi would later on interact with the selective party cadres

“The leaders agreed upon that the senior leadership of Congress Party from Jammu Division should also be invited on this occasion and also agreed to formally invite Gandhi to visit Jammu Division as well. JKPCC General Secretary Surinder Singh Channi was also present on this occasion,” the statement reads.