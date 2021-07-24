Mir meets Sonia, Rahul others in New Delhi

Srinagar, July 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) in a statement said that its President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday called on Congress President & Former Congress President at New Delhi and ‘briefed them about the current situation in J&K.’

According to the statement, ‘JKPCC president also met senior party leaders and had a detailed discussion with them over the wide range of issues concerning people of J&K.’

“Mir on Saturday called on Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Former President Rahul Gandhi in Union Capital and briefed the about the current situation in J&K, besides apprising the Party high command on organisational affairs and activities in Kashmir as well as in Jammu. Mir also briefed the duo about the socio-political developments obtaining in JK, besides having a detailed discussion on different issues confronting people especially rising unemployment, economic loses in the backdrop of lockdown, lack of development and other issues of public importance. JKPCC President also briefed the leadership about the fallout of disconnect between the present dispensation and people in absence of the popular Govt leading to restlessness amongst the people, besides briefing them about the recent visit of Delimitation Commission in J&K,” the statement reads.

“JKPCC President also met Gen Secretary Org KC Venugopal, Former Chief Minister GhulamNabi Azad and Senor Party Leader AmbikaSoni and had detailed discussion on wide range of issues concerning People in J&K,” it added.