Mission Youth holds conference on creation of District Youth Centres

Srinagar, Aug 1: Mission Youth, Jammu and Kashmir, organised a consultative conference on establishment of District Youth Centres and Psycho-Social Counseling Centres in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir with active involvement of youth from planning stage to management of these state-of-the-art institutions.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth and Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, chaired the conference on concept design and operational ecosystem of District Youth Centres.

He said that Chief Engineer, PWD Kashmir, ShowkatGeelani, dwelled on the design options and youth expectations while OSD Mission Youth, TabishSaleem and Deputy Director, Maqbool Ahmed organised stakeholder discussion on various contours of District Youth Centres.

The spokesman said that the District Youth Centres were being envisaged as Centres of Excellence to provide a platform for constructive engagement of youth.

He said that these DYCs were aimed at providing opportunities to young people to explore and recognise intellectual and professional potentials besides extending them professional counseling and systematic assistance. The spokesman said that the DYCs would also focus on opportunities of skill development, social interaction and recreation.

He said that the DYCs would provide systematic professional support for drug de-addiction and other social issues.

The spokesman said that the endeavour was to make available quality facilities for sports and other recreational activities.

He said that the Mission Youth through these DYCs endeavours to make the systematic hand-holding accessible to all young people including those with physical disabilities.

The spokesman said that Chaudhary informed that a month-long programme has been chalked out for a massive consultative process with youth under the ‘Ideas Conclave’ series being organised at district level and to be later rolled out at block and panchayat level where youth would present their ideas, suggestions, issues and concerns which will be a roadmap for youth policy and offer participatory planning for various schemes related to self-employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, sports, jobs, counselling and so on.

He said that apart from the DYCs in 10 districts in Phase-I, the Psycho-Social Counselling Centres are being established in 8 districts, 4 each in Jammu and Kashmir provinces.

The spokesman said that these centres would focus on Therapy and Subsequent Rehabilitation, De-addiction and Post Integration Support, Basic Safety Training for Young Women, Gender Specific Counseling to deal with Gender Specific Stress; Stress Management Trainings/ Programmes and Basic Disaster Management Trainings.

He said that the components of DYCs include Professional Psycho-Social Counselling, Digital Libraries, Recreational Facilities, Discussion Spaces, Skill Labs, Value Based Movie Screening and Individual and Group Guidance Sessions.