Mixing sports with ideology

The Olympic games in Tokyo began on July 23 and will conclude on August 8. Athletes from across the world have been participating in them for their personal and national glory. The latter aspect is built into the games format for while the flags of winners of gold, silver and bronze are raised, when they receive their medals, the national anthem of only the country of the winner of the gold medal is played. This underlines that the games are associated with the prestige and reputation of countries and are not only about individual or team performances.

Whenever nationalism becomes associated with sport it becomes a heady mixture. If to that ideology is added it can become toxic. That was first witnessed in the Berlin games in 1936. Nazi Germany was determined to validate its thought that the Aryan race was superior to all others. The games were orchestrated to show that. It also so happened that Germany won the highest number of medals—89 with 33 gold—among the 49 participating countries. However, its false and putrid racist ideology was exploded because of one of the greatest athletes of all times— the sprinter Jessie Owens. He was black and won 4 gold medals. His demeanour made him very popular with ordinary Germans but not, of course, the Nazi party.

The ideological aspect did not go away with the demise of Nazi Germany. The Cold War between the capitalist and the communist world fuelled it. Each camp wanted to show its prowess in the games. Consequently, many countries began to take sports seriously and wanted their sportspersons to succeed to show the superiority of their political systems. In this process while sports administrators as well as the sportspersons themselves of all countries emphasised the spirit of sportsmanship individual and team success began to be given priority over other considerations.

In the 1950s and in the next decades the governments of East European countries and Russia paid special attention to sports to show the superiority of the communist system. Talent for specific sports was spotted at a young age and the state groomed it in special training institutes. In addition to skills the instinct for winning was also sought to be imparted. The scheme met with success for the performance of sportspeople from East European countries in some sports improved. From the 1980s China took sports seriously to showcase the strength and vitality of its system. Over the decades its athletes have begun to do remarkably well in many sports areas and in the Tokyo games, as I write these lines, have won the highest number of gold medals so far.