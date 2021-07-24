Mohammad Ashraf Bhat takes over charge of Director YS&S; Assesses department’s working

Srinagar, July 24: Mohammad Ashraf Bhat today took over the charge of Director Youth Services and Sports Department.

Bhat, immediately after joining his new assignment, convened an introductory cum review meeting of the department. He interacted with all the concerned officers and enquired about the functioning of different wings of the department besides assessing the need for further streamlining of this vibrant unit of the government.

He asked for prompt disposal of all official issues and concerns so that effective working of the department is ensured besides extending time bound delivery of sports services to people of the UT. He also emphasised optimum utilisation of manpower and infrastructure with synergised efforts to obtain results on ground.

“Our immediate focus would be to resume sports activities and games throughout the UT amid the global pandemic by following Covid Appropriate behaviour (CAB) strictly”, maintained the Director.

He also enquired about implementation of e-office by the Directorate and instructed for taking all necessary steps for operationalisation of this online system. He asked the grievances section to constantly monitor all the public grievances and proactively redress the same in a time bound manner.