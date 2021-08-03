MPLB, MMU to launch campaign against social evils

Srinagar, Aug 3: Expressing concern over rising incidents of social evils, J&K Muslim Personal Law Board (MPLB) and Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) on Tuesday said that they will launch a sustained campaign to strive against such practices.

Speaking at a conference jointly organized by MPLB and MMU, several religious leaders said that circumstantial evidence suggest huge surge in social evils in Kashmir over the years.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the conference, J&K Grad Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that religious leaders will launch a sustained campaign to plug the growing incidence of suicides and drug abuse among youth in Kashmir.

He said that during the conference, the MPLB and MMU members deliberated on the serious issues of growing social evils that include drug abuse and growing of number of suicides.

He said that the practices such as dowry continue to be followed in society, forcing poor to sell ancestral properties for having marriage ceremonies and afford huge dowries.

“It is time for all of us to raise voice, educate people and make collective effort to put an end to all these social evils,” he said.

“We have decided to come into the field and to launch a serious and sustained campaign to plug both issues. Suicides are a concern and shouldn’t take place and similarly, drug abuse is a big issue and it is consuming our young generation,” the Grand Mufti said.

Referring to some recent incidents of drug abuse, he said that local Imams have to play vital role in educating people especially youth and guide them towards to good deeds.

He said that MPLB and MMU, during the conference, also decided to demand vociferously the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under house detention since August 5, 2019.

“We also demand release of all those political leaders who are languishing in various jails in and outside Kashmir for past over two years. I will also write a letter on behalf of MMU to LG Sinha and seek the release of the Mirwaiz and other political leaders forthwith,” the Grand Mufti said.

The Grand Mufti also appealed to the general public to be part of a campaign to fight social evils. “There are claims and counterclaims about the source for supplying drugs in Kashmir. We, as a society, have to fight this menace. We don’t want our generation to be ruined by drugs,” he said.