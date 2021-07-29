Mīthāq of Madīnah-II | First Great Commonwealth

And if there arose any new dispute or quarrel between the upholders of this document leading thereby to fasād between them, then they shall submit it before Allāh and His Messenger. Allāh likes that this document be followed with obedience and care.

And the Quraysh shall not be given shelter nor shall he be given shelter who helps them.

And if anyone attacks (Madīnah) they (the Muslims and the Jews) shall help each other.

And if anyone invites them towards making Sulh (reconciliation, peace) and towards taking part in (the process of) Sulh, they shall accept and take part. Similarly when they invite anyone towards Sulh they shall except it (themselves first) and its acceptance shall be obligatory on the Muslims also except when someone fights against Islām.

And this document shall support no Zālim (Oppressor) or wrong doer. And whoever goes out for war (against the enemies) and whoever sits (in home and does not take part in war) both shall enjoy peace and security except those who commit injustice or crime.

And Allāh and His Messenger Muhammad are on the side of that person who fulfills his promise and obeys Allāh and does not harm anybody.

This is the world’s first written constitution.

The contribution and achievements of this constitution can be summarized as under:

It built the Madinān society on the strong foundations of brotherhood.

It put an end to all discriminations of caste, colour, ethnicity, tribal prejudice.

The Muslims were considered one Ummah on the basis of Dīn not on blood relations or birth place. Thus they would all help the poor and would justly give financial assistance to the debtor so that he could justly pay the creditor his due.

The non-Muslims are given full religious freedom including legal and judicial freedom as well.

The polytheists and the Jews were not allowed to give asylum to any Qurayshī. This in turn left no door open for the Jews to spread mischief in Madīnah as had been their old behaviour.

The Muslims and the non-Muslims were considered as the citizens of the same state and both the groups were demanded to abide by their own norms and in case they had any dispute, they had to necessarily submit before Allāh’s Messenger.