Musical evening enthralls visitors

Srinagar, Aug 2: In an ongoing Craft Mela at Kashmir Haat, Artists from Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information and Public Relation and some young folk music groups mesmerised a huge gathering present at Kashmir Haat (NumaishGah) Srinagar today.

Locals and visitors while enjoying the traditional Kashmiri music thanked Handicrafts and Handloom Department and DIPR's Cultural Unit for organising the daily musical programs. The musical evening besides entertaining the people has provided platform to upcoming folk singers of Kashmir.

Director Handicrafts and Handlooms, Mehmood Ahmed Shah applauded the artists of Cultural Unit Srinagar, especially Cultural Officer Tawheed Ahmad Mir and AECO Syed Shakeel Shan for arranging the melodious musical evenings which has been an impressive tool for increasing footfall.