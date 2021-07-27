NAAC Accreditation Process and Quality Assurance

India has the third largest higher education system in the world next to the United States and China. Its higher education is as diverse as its geography, which is extremely complex, dynamic and heterogeneous. During the last few decades there has been an exponential increase in the number of higher educational institutions across the country and at present it has approximately 1,000 universities, 40,000 colleges and 10,000 stand-alone institutions. Going back to 80s and 90s when this growth was in progress, it was felt that there is a premium on both quantity (increased access) and quality (relevance/ excellence) but the quality was not given due emphasis.

Accordingly, recommendations were laid down in the national policy on education-1986 and plan of action (POA)-1992 to create an independent national accreditation body and thus National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) came into existence in 1994. The prime objective of NAAC is to assess and accredit institutions of higher learning with the objective of helping them to work continuously to improve the quality of education. With its headquarter at Bangaluru, NAAC is an autonomous body funded by UGC.

It functions through its General Council (GC), Executive Committee (EC) and a Director who is its academic and administrative head besides an advisory and consultative committee constituted from time to time.

The NAAC has formulated various stages in the process of assessment and accreditation. The institutions seeking assessment and accreditation have to register at the NAAC website and submit Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA), Self Study Report (SSR) and other supporting documents. A feedback from students called Student Satisfaction Survey (SSS) and Data Verification and Validation (DVV) takes place and on that basis Peer Team Visit (PTV) is being fixed by the NAAC which finally leads to Institutional grads and Reports.

Having said this, there are a plethora of issues ranging from infrastructural facilities, dearth of teaching/non-teaching staff and other academic matters which almost every institution is facing partly/wholly and because of these shortcomings, the colleges are usually reluctant to seek NAAC accreditation. As such, there is no magic wand to find solution to these issues instantly. The most effective way of solving the problems is improving the Governance, Leadership and Management (Criteria-6) of our institutions. This demands the selection of competent academic leaders through procedures as envisaged in UGC guidelines. Such academic leaders would exercise their writ and authority to pump blood into its every nook and corner of institutions for academic excellence and growth. At present the majority of the Principals running the academic institutions are incharge Principals and the only criterion to be incharge Principal is either one's seniority or willingness to work as incharge Principal. This provokes dissatisfaction which leads to plummeting motivation that thwarts academic success of intuitions. We should do away with this adhocism and take necessary steps to refer the posts of Principals to state PSC. Importantly, we should create an independent body to exercise ‘Academic Audit’ for finding the factual state of affairs in the system. We are living in an era when higher education is undergoing a sea change. We need academic leaders who are researchers and innovators, who can turnaround things to introduce innovation and to improve upon the falling academic standards, organizational dysfunction and solve infrastructural problems.

Dr Muhmmad Amin Malik is az college principal GDC, Bandipora