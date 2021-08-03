National LokAdalat in Ramban on Sep 11

Ramban, Aug 3: District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Ramban is going to organise a National LokAdalat on September 11 amid the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions in adherence with Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Addressing a news conference here Tuesday, Secretary District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Pooja Gupta, who is also the Sub Judge Ramban said that due to the prevailing Covid restrictions and to avoid the rush pre-LokAdalat sessions would be held once a week from next week but daily sessions would be held during the last week preceding September 11 in all courts of Ramban district.

She said that the aim of the LokAdalats was to reduce the pendency of disputes at pre-litigation and post-litigation stages.

A National LokAdalat would be held at the Court Complex Ramban on September 11 for pre-litigation and post-litigation to reduce the pendency of cases in the courts, Gupta said.

She said that the DLSA had been occasionally organising awareness camps for the awareness of not only the general public but also its paralegal volunteers about the various welfare schemes of the government, especially the flagship programmes.

Gupta said that the Chairman DLSA Ramban, who is also the Principal and District Sessions Judge Ramban Abdul HaqZargar, had exhorted all the litigants to settle their disputes in this National LokAdalat amicably through conciliation and mediation for which they should approach the concerned court and get their case fixed in the National LokAdalat.

“Except serious crimes all other cases including family disputes with spouse (husband or wife), banks, road construction companies, Forest department, and RDD can be settled in LokAdalat through mutual reconciliation and amicable settlement. No court fee will be charged in the National LokAdalat from the applicants,” she said.